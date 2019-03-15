Xbox Live Gold freebies: Metal Gear Rising Revengeance, PvZ Garden Warfare 2, more

This month’s Xbox Games with Gold freebies are now live. All you’ll need to do is ensure your Xbox Live Gold membership is valid and login to your account. March’s titles include Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (Xbox One) and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (Xbox One/360). Plants vs. Zombies is available for free from now through April 15th while Revengeance will be free until March 31st. You’ll also find the Blade Wolf and Jetstream MGR DLC for nothing right now as well. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for even more freebies.
Today is your last chance to download Super Bomberman R from last month and there’s still time to grab Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and Star Wars Republic Commando.
You can pickup an Xbox One X at up to $220+ off today and here’s 1-year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 (Reg. $60).
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance:
- Rising’s stealth elements will emphasize Raiden’s considerable speed and agility through what Matsuyama describes as “hunting stealth.”
- Gameplay will focus on two key elements: swordfighting, and a style of stealth that is more fast-paced and action-oriented.
- “Cutting” entails sophisticated swordplay that lets players engage in third person melee combat, as well as precisely slash enemies and objects “at will” along a geometrical plane using a “free slicing” mode.