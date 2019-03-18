Xbox One S/X bundles up to $210 off: Live Gold, Red Dead Redemption 2, more

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the 1TB Xbox One X Console with a 12-month Xbox Live Gold Membership for $349.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This console still goes for up to $500 at Microsoft and a year of Xbox Live Gold is regularly up to $60. That means you’re saving as much as $210 with this one. Even compared to the Amazon third party seller prices you’re still looking at around $95 in savings. This is a great way to upgrade to 4K gaming and extend your Live Gold membership at the same time. But we also have some other notable bundle deals today Including some Red Dead Redemption 2 offers and more down below.

More Xbox One X/S Bundle Deals:

While we are talking Xbox, here are this month’s Live Gold freebies including Metal Gear Rising Revengeance, the new Left 4 Dead spiritual successor and you can now play PC games on your Xbox One.

Xbox One X 1TB Console Bundle: