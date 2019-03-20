Here’s 2-years of Wired magazine for just $8 w/ free delivery each month ($30+ value)

DiscountMags is now offering 2-year subscriptions to Wired Magazine for just $7.99 with free delivery. Simply apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout to redeem the special deal. That’s $1 below our previous mention, up to $42 under the regular price tag and the best prices we can find. More details below
Amazon is currently charging $5 per year with auto renewal for comparison. It’s also a notable offer, but slightly more than the DiscountMags deal and it will auto renew on you at full price.
As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
While we are talking reading material and books, you can score a $3 Amazon Credit through the Prime Reading program right now and The Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book is now down to $38 shipped.
Wired Magazine:
Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.