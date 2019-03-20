Here’s 2-years of Wired magazine for just $8 w/ free delivery each month ($30+ value)

DiscountMags is now offering 2-year subscriptions to Wired Magazine for just $7.99 with free delivery. Simply apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout to redeem the special deal. That’s $1 below our previous mention, up to $42 under the regular price tag and the best prices we can find. More details below

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Amazon is currently charging $5 per year with auto renewal for comparison. It’s also a notable offer, but slightly more than the DiscountMags deal and it will auto renew on you at full price.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

While we are talking reading material and books, you can score a $3 Amazon Credit through the Prime Reading program right now and The Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book is now down to $38 shipped.

Wired Magazine: