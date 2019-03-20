The Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book is now down to $38 shipped (Pre-order, Reg. $50)

The amazing Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book is set for release in the US this October. We told you that you wouldn’t have to pay the full $50 price tag and we were right. You can now pre-order the 368-page art book at Amazon for just $38.13 shipped. However, it gets better than that. You will be charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchasing and the release date anyway. This full-color hardcover book features the official version of Bowsette as well as “concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team, plus insight into some early ideas that didn’t make it into the game itself!” More details below.

Ratings are not available yet on this particular title, but if Dark Horse’s previous work and the Japanese version are any indication, your’e in good hands here. You can read all about The Art of Super Mario Odyssey in our launch coverage right here.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey :