Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $150 off in various colors w/ deals from $500

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) in multiple colors for $499.99 shipped. Also available via Alldayzip (100% positive feedback) on eBay Daily Deals. That’s $150 off the going rate and the best price we can find. The 256GB model is also on sale for $649.99 shipped, down from the usual $799. The 64GB is still listed at $649 and the 256GB is on sale for $699 over at B&H, for comparison. Head below for more details.

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro carries a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip, 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a 12MP camera.

However, we also have a great deal running on the Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off. On top of that, Apple’s just-released iPad Air and mini are already seeing pre-order discounts at Best Buy.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: