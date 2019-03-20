Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $150 off in various colors w/ deals from $500

- Mar. 20th 2019 12:36 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) in multiple colors for $499.99 shipped. Also available via Alldayzip (100% positive feedback) on eBay Daily Deals. That’s $150 off the going rate and the best price we can find. The 256GB model is also on sale for $649.99 shipped, down from the usual $799. The 64GB is still listed at $649 and the 256GB is on sale for $699 over at B&H, for comparison. Head below for more details.

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro carries a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip, 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a 12MP camera.

However, we also have a great deal running on the Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off. On top of that, Apple’s just-released iPad Air and mini are already seeing pre-order discounts at Best Buy.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP Camera
