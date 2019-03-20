Amazon now offers Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off w/ deals starting from $259 shipped

- Mar. 20th 2019 6:34 am ET

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $329 shipped in Silver and Gold. Also at Walmart in all three colors or $1 more at Best Buy. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $100 off and beats our previous mention by $1. The latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and more. This is still a great option and well under the price of the current generation iPad Pro. However we also spotted a great deal on the 32GB. All the details are down below.

The regularly $329 32GB model is also on sale at Amazon for $259 shipped. That’s a nice price drop from the usual $329 Apple charges and $20 under our previous mention.

But be sure to swing by our Apple Guide for some pre-order deals on the latest iMacs, iPad Air/mini and some great iTunes movies deals, among many others.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
