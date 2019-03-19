This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $15 Disney titles, 4K films from $5, $1 rental, more

- Mar. 19th 2019 9:14 am ET

0

The iTunes movie storefront has been refreshed today with a fresh batch of deals. We’re seeing a number of notable price drops on Disney films at $15, along with the usual selection of $5 titles and this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.

This week’s best deals are highlighted by a $15 Disney deals, which is down from the usual $20 price tag and a match in most instances. You’ll find a number of notable price drops below.

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Blindspotting, which is down from the usual $5+ price tag. It has stellar Rotten Tomatoes ratings and stars Daveed Diggs.

