Apple’s latest iMacs are now up for pre-order (tax savings select states)

- Mar. 19th 2019 12:57 pm ET

This morning, Apple unveiled a generation of new Retina iMacs. B&H is now offering pre-orders on nearly the entire lineup with the usual tax savings for select shoppers. The latest iMacs from Apple sport 6- and 8-core processors, Radeon Pro Vega graphics and 21- and 27-inch displays. Prices start at $1,299 and go up from there. Head below for a complete list of what’s available for pre-order today.

21-inch:

27-inch:

More models are expected to be available in the coming days and we’ll update this post as necessary. If you’re interested in the recently-released iPads from Apple, those new tablets are also available for pre-order today.

