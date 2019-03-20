Score refurb Bose QC35 ANC headphones for $199 (Orig. $349) or Sony’s XM3’s for $250 (Orig. $348)

The official Bose eBay storefront offers its QuietComfort 35 Series 1 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $349, that’s now what you’ll pay for the latest model that features Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. If you don’t need Assistant or Alexa in your ear, then the first generation will work great for you. Bose QC35’s are some of my favorite noise-canceling headphones on the market and offer a great experience when in a noisy coffee shop or on an airplane. A 1-year warranty is included. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,000 buyers on Amazon.

We also spotted the Sony WH-1000XM3 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition from trusted eBay seller Secondipity. Originally $348, it’s rare that we see trusted sellers offering refurbished deals this low. You’ll receive a 90-day warranty with your purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we called it the “ANC King.”

