Dell’s 500GB Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD falls to Amazon all-time low at $245 (Save $55)

- Mar. 20th 2019 1:28 pm ET

Amazon offers the Dell 500GB Portable Thunderbolt 3 External Solid State Drive for $245 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate at Dell as well as B&H and is a new all-time low. Touting up to 2800MBps transfer speeds, Dell’s SSD comes in an ultra-portable, metal casing. It’s an idea way to add 500GB of storage to your for on-the-go setup, especially for video editors and the like. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it carries a promising 5/5 star rating at Amazon. Plus, Dell products are highly-rated overall as well.

If having a drive with break-neck speeds isn’t a must, don’t forget that WD’s 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive is on sale for $100 (20% off), plus more from $70.

Dell 500GB Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

  • 500GB Storage Capacity
  • Thunderbolt 3 Interface
  • Up to 2800 MB/s Read Speeds
  • Up to 1100 MB/s Write Speeds
  • Bus Powered
  • Plug-and-Play
  • Includes Thunderbolt 3 Cable
  • Windows & Mac Compatible

