WD’s 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive drops to new low at $100 (20% off), more from $70

- Mar. 19th 2019 9:02 am ET

0

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USC-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5GBps transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries 4/5 star rating from over 120 customers. Head below for more. 

If 4TB of storage is too much for your needs, the 2TB My Passport Ultra is on sale for $69.99 shipped at B&H. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches the all-time low there.

And for those in search of the perfect drive to withstand pretty much anything while on-the-go, LaCie’s Rugged Mini Hard Drives bring durable USB 3.0 storage to your Mac. You can get 2TB for $80 or a 4TB drive at $120. Both options bring shock, dust and water resistance into the mix.

WD 4TB My Passport Ultra features:

  • 4TB Storage Capacity
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
  • Bus Powered
  • 256-Bit AES Encryption
  • Preformatted for Windows 10, 8.1, and 7
  • Downloadable NTFS Driver for macOS
  • Mac Compatible with Reformatting
  • WD Security Tools
  • WD Backup & WD Discovery Software
  • Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H Western Digital

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go