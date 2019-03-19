WD’s 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive drops to new low at $100 (20% off), more from $70

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USC-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5GBps transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries 4/5 star rating from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

If 4TB of storage is too much for your needs, the 2TB My Passport Ultra is on sale for $69.99 shipped at B&H. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches the all-time low there.

And for those in search of the perfect drive to withstand pretty much anything while on-the-go, LaCie’s Rugged Mini Hard Drives bring durable USB 3.0 storage to your Mac. You can get 2TB for $80 or a 4TB drive at $120. Both options bring shock, dust and water resistance into the mix.

WD 4TB My Passport Ultra features:

4TB Storage Capacity

USB 3.0 Type-C Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

Bus Powered

256-Bit AES Encryption

Preformatted for Windows 10, 8.1, and 7

Downloadable NTFS Driver for macOS

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

WD Security Tools

WD Backup & WD Discovery Software

Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter