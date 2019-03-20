Klipsch’s Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar returns to Amazon low at $399 shipped (Reg. $600)

- Mar. 20th 2019 4:36 pm ET

$600 $399
Amazon offers the Klipsch Reference Bluetooth RSB-11 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $399 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H or for $1 more at Best Buy and Crutchfield. Normally selling for $600, that’s good for a 34% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Bluetooth sound bar touts three 4K HDR passthrough-enabled HDMI ports, a two-channel, six speaker array and a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Digital decoding and a virtual surround sound mode combine to offer an immersive listening experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 600 shoppers. 

Those in search of a more budget-conscious addition to their home theater can look no further than Vizio’s 38-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar at $150. One of the main tradeoffs here is the lack of virtual surround sound and Dolby audio, but it still includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass and more.

And don’t forget that you can currently save on TiVo’s Bolt Vox 4K 1TB DVR Media Player at $265 ($35 off) as well as HDHomeRun Tuners from $80. Or for those sick of dealing with a horde of remotes, Logitech’s Harmony 650 Universal Remote is down to $30 (Reg. $40+).

Klipsch Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar features:

  • 4K Ultra-HD video pass-through
  • Super easy to set up
  • Featuring Klipsch tractrix horns for detailed, impactful sound
  • Integrated Dolby Audio for an incredible listening experience
  • Automatically-connecting wireless subwoofer

