SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $6 (Reg. $9)

- Mar. 20th 2019 2:26 pm ET

SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 Mobile for iOS is now on sale for $5.99. The regularly $9 sports management simulator is now matching the all-time low on the App Store. This one features teams from 56 leagues across 19 countries. You’ll have to “take your place in the top-down digital dugout and watch your starting XI cross the magical white line. As the action unfolds, it’s your decisions that will make the difference.” Football Manager 2019 Mobile carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers. More details below.

Football Manager 2019 Mobile:

Will you pick a team blessed with talent or take on a project that needs rebuilt from the bottom up?

All of the world’s greatest players are literally in your pocket. Buy and sell them wisely to build a squad of winners and use the new training module to make them better.

The tactics board is where a squad of players become a team. Will you choose tactics to fit your players or find the players to suit your system? Whichever you choose, you’ll find all the tools at your disposal…

