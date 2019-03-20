Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Command & Conquer Deluxe, SUBURBIA, more

- Mar. 20th 2019 9:45 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Command & Conquer, SUBURBIA City Building Board Game, Zen Habits, Where Shadows Slumber, Solar Walk 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Quick Alarm: Nightstand Clock: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World Clock Time Today Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Zen Habits – by Leo Babauta: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Planet Explorer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Caterpillar Creative Play: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar– First Words: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Play & Explore: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

