Today’s Best Game Deals: Fire Emblem Warriors $32, Kingdom Hearts III $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $45 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and the lowest we can find. It’s currently $45 at Best Buy for comparison. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Octopath Traveler, Overcooked and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $45 digital (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Overcooked $2.50 (Reg. $15+) | CD Keys
- Octopath Traveler $40 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Diablo III: Eternal $30 or less w/ GCU (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Deluxe $40 (Reg. $100) | Microsoft
- Mafia III w/ Live Gold $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- XCOM 2 w/ Live Gold $15 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Owlboy $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Yoshi’s Crafted World pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy