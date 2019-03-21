The new Alien Blackout game for iOS/Android gets its first major price drop: $3 (Reg. $5)

The new Alien Blackout mobile game was unveiled back in January and we are already seeing a notable price drop. The regularly $5 game is now available for $3 on the App Store. This is the first notable price drop we’ve seen. Fortunately, Android users are also getting this same deal today via Google Play. Players must guide Amanda Ripley and her team safely through the “crippled Weyland-Yutani space station” to avoid getting eaten alive by a hungry Xenomorph. You’ll find more details in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $6 (Reg. $9). But if you’re looking for some productivity apps, the stellar Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac are still on sale from $16.

The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout. Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.