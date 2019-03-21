Apple’s brand new 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB is already $200 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the new 21.5-inch Apple iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB with a Retina 4K display for $1,099 shipped. That’s a straight $200 off the brand new iMac and clearly the best around. This model features a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, 1TB hard drive, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a gorgeous Retina 4K 4096-by-2304 P3 display. You can read all about the new iMac in our launch coverage on 9to5Mac. Amazon is still listing this model as a pre-order, but at $200 off, it might be worth it even if you have to wait until the 26th of March. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Apple deals, the latest generation MacBook Pros are $400 off today and we still have deep deals on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off. Also, Apple’s latest AirPods & wireless charging case are available at B&H from $79 w/ potential tax savings.