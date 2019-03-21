Apple’s brand new 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB is already $200 off at Amazon

- Mar. 21st 2019 2:52 pm ET

Amazon is offering the new 21.5-inch Apple iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB with a Retina 4K display for $1,099 shipped. That’s a straight $200 off the brand new iMac and clearly the best around. This model features a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, 1TB hard drive, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a gorgeous Retina 4K 4096-by-2304 P3 display. You can read all about the new iMac in our launch coverage on 9to5Mac. Amazon is still listing this model as a pre-order, but at $200 off, it might be worth it even if you have to wait until the 26th of March. Head below for more details.

Speaking of Apple deals, the latest generation MacBook Pros are $400 off today and we still have deep deals on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off. Also, Apple’s latest AirPods & wireless charging case are available at B&H from $79 w/ potential tax savings.

  • 21.5-Inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i3 Processor
  • Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Magic mouse 2
