This morning, Apple finally announced the release of its second-generation of AirPods. With “Hey Siri” capabilities, longer battery life, up to 50% faster device switching, and Qi wireless charging, these truly wireless earbuds are welcomed by many. B&H is now offering pre-orders for Apple’s latest AirPods with tax savings for select shoppers. Prices start at $79 for the wireless charging case if you already own a set of AirPods. You can get AirPods V2 for $159 or add the wireless charging case to your order for $199.

If you’re not on the Apple train, we’ve got a few alternatives for you from $49 in our latest roundup.

Apple AirPods V2 features:

The new AirPods — complete with Wireless Charging Case — deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.