This hardcover encyclopedia covers every NES game and is now $27 (Pre-order, Reg. $40)

The NES Encyclopedia hardcover book covers “every game released for the Nintendo entertainment system” and is now on sale. You can now pre-order the book at Amazon for $26.76 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the lowest we have seen it go for yet. And remember, you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchase and the release date anyways. This is 264 pages of NES nostalgia covering all “714 officially licensed NES games” as well as 160 unlicensed titles. Reviews are thin at this point considering it is yet to be released, but early impressions of the book are positive. Head below for more details.

We also still have The Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book at $38 shipped (Pre-order, Reg. $50). However you might also want to check out the Super Mario Encyclopedia at $25.50 that covers everything from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World.

NES Encyclopedia hardcover book: