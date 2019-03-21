Rockstar has unveiled information on the next Red Dead Online update. In its continued effort to maintain an exciting online open world while offering a balanced experience for all, some new gameplay options and loads more are being introduced. The new Hostility system, Defensive gameplay mode and a special new weapon are riding into town today. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Hostility System:

Rockstar will be introducing a new Hostility System as part of the next Red Dead Online update. It’s designed to go hand-in-hand with Feburary’s anti-griefing update with “smarter and responsive features that keep players immersed in the world.” Rockstar does give a more specific example here though. Players who have been damaged by others in the world are now able to defend themselves with racking up a bounty on their head. Previously both of the participating individuals were marked as enemies, but now only the attacker will appear as such. And you won’t accumulate Hostility increases if you off a player marked as an “enemy” in this situation.

One thing to note here is that you won’t suffer Hostility increases during structured events like Free Roam, Free Roam Missions, Showdowns and Races. However, attacking other players not engaged in the activity will.

New Playing Styles:

Sometimes you just want to roam around the beautiful Wild West landscape hunting, fishing and exploring. And the next Red Dead Online update will be implementing a pair of play style options to make that possible without getting lassoed and pumped full of lead. The new Offensive Playing Style is very much like the current Free Roam but the Defensive Playing Style allows players to be a little bit more casual.

Defensive Playing Style:

It works like this: Defensive players can target and be targeted in free aim, but they will not be able to deliver or receive “critical hits.”

As Rockstar puts it, “If a Defensive player is attacked with a headshot, they’ll survive and be able to defend themselves via the Hostility system or escape all while remaining Defensive.”

While Defensive players are protected to a certain degree, if they start breaking the passive rules themselves (i.e. lasso another player or something), they will lose their Defensive advantages. You’ll also incur a heavy hostility increase. “Defensive players will trade the ability to lock on to other players for the benefit that other players will not be able to lock on to Defensive players.”

More in the Next Red Dead Online Update :

Here some other new additions coming in the next Red Dead Online update:

More A Land of Opportunities Missions: continue Jessica LeClerk’s search for revenge as you explore the path of a Gunslinger or an Outlaw

New Free Roam Mission givers and mission types: Red Dead Online is set in the years before the single player story so expect to encounter a range of new and familiar faces as you traverse the frontier

The introduction of dynamic events: fight off ambushes, initiate rescues, defend folks in need and more as you travel across the world

The LeMat Returns:

All of that, plus a revamped character creator and “restructured” Daily Challenges are on the way. But we will also see “the return of another classic weapon” known as the LeMat Revolver that appeared in the original Red Dead Redemption game.

The next four weeks of updates will see bring new Showdown Modes and Racing Modes. The details mentioned in today’s breakdown are currently planned to arrive later this spring.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While balancing these types of open-world online experiences must be a nightmare, Rockstar clearly takes it very seriously. Whether you’re a bandit wasting innocent explorers in the virtual Wild West or a more passive player, Rockstar has you covered. While it’s never perfect, it’s starting to feel like Rockstar puts just a little bit more effort in than some online developers. Especially when it comes to the nuances of its online experiences.