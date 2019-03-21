Travel back to the 1980s w/ the RepliCade X Centipede Arcade Cabinet at $100 (Reg. $160)

Walmart offers the RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for an over 37% discount, beats our previous mention for the low by $10 and is the best price we’ve tracked. RepliCade’s sixth scale arcade cabinet measures up to 12 inches tall and is a great way to showcase your love of the hit classic title. It’s the perfect size to display on your desk, but still manages to feature a wood cabinet construction, mini TRAK-BALL control and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers, and you can get a more in-depth look by checking out our announcement coverage.

RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet features:

Arcade accurate sixth scale replica Centipede arcade machine

Officially licensed by Atari that plays the original Centipede arcade game

Wood cabinet construction with a diecast metal coin door with storage compartment

Mini TRAK-BALL control

Illuminated marquee & cabinet accents with high resolution cabinet art reproduction

Non-volatile memory saves high scores