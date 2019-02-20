Back in late 2017 we covered Replicade’s first release, a miniature Centipede arcade machine. In the past year and a half, more titles have been released and New Wave Toys’ has no plans of slowing down. This year at Toy Fair, the company showcased its past arcade machine collectors items and gave us our first look at its upcoming releases, including a Replicade Asteroids cabinet, token machine USB hub and more.

For those unfamiliar, New Wave Toys has been in the business of creating limited run collectors items for some time. Its line of Replicade Arcade Cabinets are fully-functional, stack up to a round 12-inches tall and enter at 1/6th scale. The various versions run on a mix of Android and Linux-based computers and come completed with light-up marquees, authentic graphics and more.

So far the company’s list of licensed games include favorites like Centipedes, Tempest and Street Fighter II. At Toy Fair, New Wave Toys unveiled three new including what is sure to be a big hit, the Replicade Asteroids cabinet.

Replicade Asteroids Cabinet

Asteroids is one of the most popular arcade titles of all-time, which makes it a perfect fit to be one of upcoming Replicade releases. The two-player title sports the same 3.5-inch screen as you’ll find on the Street Fighter II model and will receive the same attention to detail once it ships later this year.

Similarly to the Asteroids cabinet, the Dragon’s Lair arcade machine too is still a prototype. Both will enter at $160, the same price tag that previous releases have had. New Wave Toys doesn’t plan to change the pricing of its main-line cabinets in the future, though we may see more premium versions hit the market some day.

Replicade Token Machine

Finally, there’s the Token Machine USB Hub, my favorite of all three new unveils. Because all of the miniature arcade machines run off of micro USB power, a USB charging port is essential to begin with. Still in the prototype phase, the finished product is said to have anywhere from six to ten USB ports. It comes wrapped in an instantly recognizable wood grain design and fits so perfectly in with the rest of the New Wave Toys’ retro theming.

I can see this being extremely popular not just as an add-on buy to the Replicade Asteroids cabinet, but for anyone wanting a unique USB charger for their phones and other device.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s a fantastic time to be a retro gaming fan right now. With Arcade1Up aiming to provide an authentic arcade experience, Replicade fills a similar desire with smaller, collectors items. I personally don’t have room to bring home one of Arcade1Up’s 3/4th scale cabinets. But the Replicades are perfect for sitting on your desk and a much more manageable way to bring home a piece of retro gaming history. Seeing them in person made me. realize just how cool they were, and it’ll be interesting see what

At the Toy Fair booth, I talked with New Wave Toys’ own Andres Quiros about future ambitions. He said that one of the most requested titles is the six-player X-Men game from Konami. I personally would love to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time get the same treatment as the Replicade Asteroids cabinet; something that isn’t out of the realm of possibility in the future.

