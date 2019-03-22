Amazon Gold Box iPhone accessory sale from $7: cases, powerbanks, headphones, more

- Mar. 22nd 2019 7:35 am ET

Get this deal
67% off from $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Altigo (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 67% off Altigo iPhone cases and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Most options here carry solid reviews as well. Starting from just $7, we are seeing several different iPhone 8/XR/XS cases as well as some solid powerbank deals and more. Head below for our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to head over to our Smartphone Accessories Guide and our most recent roundup for even more deals on smartphone add-ons. And Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale has some great iPhone deals running right now.

Altigo iPhone cases:

  • TRIPLE-LAYER PROTECTON: Altigo’s Liquid Silicone technology provides three layers of protection keep your iPhone safe and secure.
  • REINFORCED EDGES: A reinforced design protects your iPhone’s vulnerable corners and edges from drops and falls.
  • ULTRA-SLIM DESIGN WITH NON-SLIP GRIP: The ultra-slim case helps show off the sleek design of your iPhone and features a non-slip grip finish that ensures your phone stays in your hand while you’re on the go.
Get this deal
67% off from $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Altigo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard