Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver $11 shipped, more

Newegg Flash offers the Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver for $10.99 shipped. Normally selling for $16 at Amazon, that’s good for a $5 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen. If you’re looking to retrofit your ride with Bluetooth capabilities, this is a fantastic budget-conscious option. It utilizes your car’s existing AUX port so you can enjoy wireless music playback while on the road. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 155 customers. For a more overhauled in-car experience, we’ve spotted a notable deal on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $250 (Reg. up to $400).
Play your phone’s audio output via any non-Bluetooth device with an AUX-out port. Includes car stereos, home stereos, and many more. An advanced CSR Bluetooth chipset increases digital signal processing speed to provide superior audio quality for music and hands-free calls. Echo suppression and noise-cancellation technology ensure clearer on-the-road hands-free calling with minimal ambient noise.