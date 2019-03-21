Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver $11 shipped, more

Newegg Flash offers the Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver for $10.99 shipped. Normally selling for $16 at Amazon, that’s good for a $5 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen. If you’re looking to retrofit your ride with Bluetooth capabilities, this is a fantastic budget-conscious option. It utilizes your car’s existing AUX port so you can enjoy wireless music playback while on the road. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 155 customers. For a more overhauled in-car experience, we’ve spotted a notable deal on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $250 (Reg. up to $400).

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Play your phone’s audio output via any non-Bluetooth device with an AUX-out port. Includes car stereos, home stereos, and many more. An advanced CSR Bluetooth chipset increases digital signal processing speed to provide superior audio quality for music and hands-free calls. Echo suppression and noise-cancellation technology ensure clearer on-the-road hands-free calling with minimal ambient noise.

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
