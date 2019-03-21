Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver $11 shipped, more

Newegg Flash offers the Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver for $10.99 shipped. Normally selling for $16 at Amazon, that’s good for a $5 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen. If you’re looking to retrofit your ride with Bluetooth capabilities, this is a fantastic budget-conscious option. It utilizes your car’s existing AUX port so you can enjoy wireless music playback while on the road. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 155 customers. For a more overhauled in-car experience, we’ve spotted a notable deal on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $250 (Reg. up to $400).

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: