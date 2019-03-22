Keep your precious gear safe w/ Rocketfish’s 7-Outlet/6-USB Surge Protector: $36 (Reg. $100)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Rocketfish 7-Outlet/6-USB Surge Protector Strip for $35.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s current 3-day sale. This model is a Best buy exclusive and regularly sells for as much as $100. Today’s deal is the best we can find and well-under the best third-party Amazon sellers. This model has a 4080-joule rating to ensure “ample surge protection” as well as two-stage power filtration. You’ll find a pair of USB charging ports on the strip but it also includes a mini 4 port hub on the side that sells for as much as $30 at Amazon on its own. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if you need even more protection for your precious electronics, CyberPower’s 8-Outlet UPS is down to $105 shipped (Reg. $130). And you’ll find wall chargers and power adapters in our Smartphone Accessories roundup right here from $10.

