Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger $10 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 18W USB-C Wall Charger for $10.19 Prime shipped when code FLI5HVBI has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This charger brings 18W of power delivery to a compact form factor. It’s USB PD port makes it ideal for quickly charging up smartphones and more. Both features add up to making this must-have accessory in your on-the-go charging setup. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

