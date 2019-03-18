Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger $10 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 18W USB-C Wall Charger for $10.19 Prime shipped when code FLI5HVBI has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This charger brings 18W of power delivery to a compact form factor. It’s USB PD port makes it ideal for quickly charging up smartphones and more. Both features add up to making this must-have accessory in your on-the-go charging setup. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
This USB-C wall charger packs a total 18W of power into its compact form. Also features a foldable plug for easy portability and storage. Keep your devices charged at home, in the office, or on-the-go. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices.