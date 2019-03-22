Don’t spend a fortune on an extra Xbox gamepad, the AmazonBasics model is down to $15 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller for $14.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. It might not be one of the official Microsoft gamepads, but it is also a fraction of the price and more than good enough for a spare gamepad. It has dual rumble motors, 3.5mm headset jack, is officially licensed by Xbox and comes with a one-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon customers.

However, if you must have the real thing, we have those too. The white Xbox Wireless Controller is still just $38 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50). Swing by our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller: