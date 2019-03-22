Don’t spend a fortune on an extra Xbox gamepad, the AmazonBasics model is down to $15 (Reg. $25)

- Mar. 22nd 2019 7:12 am ET

Reg. $25 $15
Reg. $25 $15
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller for $14.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. It might not be one of the official Microsoft gamepads, but it is also a fraction of the price and more than good enough for a spare gamepad. It has dual rumble motors, 3.5mm headset jack, is officially licensed by Xbox and comes with a one-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon customers.

However, if you must have the real thing, we have those too. The white Xbox Wireless Controller is still just $38 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50). Swing by our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller:

  • White wired controller for Xbox One plugs directly into Xbox One via 9.8-foot USB cable
  • Dual rumble motors create a realistic gaming experience
  • 3.5mm jack for plugging in headsets (not included)
  • Compatible with select PC games on Windows 8 and above
  • Officially licensed by Xbox; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
