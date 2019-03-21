Grab another white Xbox Wireless Controller from Amazon at $38 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 21st 2019 10:44 am ET

Reg. $50 $38
Amazon is now offering the white Xbox Wireless Controller for $38.06 shipped. Regularly $50 at Microsoft and Best Buy, this is the current best price we can find and within $1 of our previous mention. This is a great time to secure an extra Xbox gamepad for the spare room for lake house. The latest generation Xbox Wireless Controllers has Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack and works with Xbox One X, Xbox One S and Windows 10. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll find some great Xbox deals in this morning’s roundup as well as Xbox One console bundles from $170 shipped. Here’s how to sign up for the Halo Insider program.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

  • Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.
  • Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
  • Stay on target with textured grip
  • Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)
  • Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller
