If you’re ready for warmer days, Anthropologie’s new Summer Collection will have your outdoor spaces looking incredible. After Anthropologie just launched its spring collaboration with Joanna Gaines, it’s back at it with more Instagram-worthy pieces. Whether you’re looking to create a backyard oasis or an apartment patio refresh this collection has it all. Score weather-resistant furniture, rugs, lighting options and much more. Plus, you can find pieces ranging from just $4 to $5,000. Find our favorite options from this summer line from Anthropologie below.

Anthropologie summer collection: Lighten up your Space

Create a cozy and inviting feel to your backyard with the Terrazzo Fire Pit. Its modern structure is very elegant and its white color scheme will pair with any space. It’s also weather-resistant and comes with Terrazzo stones for convenience. However, this fire pit does come with a steep price of $1,698.

A lower-priced alternative from this collection to create an illuminating feel are the Gilded Hurricanes. These would look wonderful on a coffee table or distributed throughout your space. Just place a candle in the hurricane for a glow. Even better, these lanterns start at just $20.

Anthropologie summer collection: Entertain your guests

Host your friends and family with the Woven Bistro Indoor/Outdoor Bar Cart. It was designed for storage for bottles and decanters. It also has shelves to store decorations and snacks. The wheels make it easy to move and it’s a summer-ready staple that’s sure to be enjoyed for years to come. Plus, its bright blue accents adds a fun pop of style and it’s priced under $500. Also, serve your drinks with the Elena Carafe that features a festive bamboo bottom and a handblown glass.

Anthropologie summer collection: Take a seat

Relax outdoors in the Peacock Cabana Daybed that will make a statement in any space. This daybed is made of rattan material that’s weather-resistant and you can switch out the cushions for different looks. It can fit up to four people and can be moved indoors when summer is over. The Peacock Cabana Daybed is priced at $1,998.

Finally, who doesn’t love a hammock? The Canyon Fringe Hammock is a perfect relaxing option for your outdoor space. Its vibrant hot pink and orange color scheme is great for summer and it’s priced at just $118. This hammock will be used for summers to come and was designed to be easy to hook up.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Bed Bath & Beyond’s new home line called Bee & Willow that’s offering prices from just $3.