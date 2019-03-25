It’s been a winding road for Arlo’s lineup of security cameras in recent months. After announcing its Ultra 4K HDR camera back in November, early issues caused it to be pulled from retailers. This comes on the heels of new HomeKit support that was announced at the beginning of the year as well. Today, Arlo is looking to set the course straight with a relaunch of its Arlo Ultra 4K UHD camera with HDR support. Available at retailers like Amazon from $300, there is plenty to geek out about on these cameras, which are heavy on specs and notable features. Head below for more.

Arlo Ultra: HomeKit-enabled, 4K, HDR, more

Arguably Arlo’s most-compelling release in years, despite its rough start, the Ultra delivers 4K and HDR functionality along with HomeKit support, which is slated to be added “soon” as we previously reported. It will initially ship in various configurations with one to four cameras and the ability to add additional units as necessary.

Leading the way on a long list of specs is 4K and UHD compatibility. A 180-degree field of view and enhanced night vision deliver high-end recordings of your space, making it easier than ever to track happenings. This will also deliver high resolution videos that are easier to zoom in on when trying to identify movements or people within the field of view.

Its wire-free and weather-resistant design is sure to make this a popular alternative for those looking to take recordings to the next level. All cameras will receive one year of Arlo Smart Premier service with DVR cloud recordings for 30 days. That functionality will be available on up to 10 cameras at launch, a number which is likely to expand over time. After the initial trial period, users will see that service jump to $120 per year for A.I.-powered monitoring that offers next level tracking of licenses, packages and more. Free cloud recording has always been a staple of Arlo cameras, which will continue even if the Smart Premier subscription ceases on a per-user basis. Of course, each system will play nice with Arlo’s lineup of accessories as well.

You can order the new Arlo Ultra cameras today at Amazon in various bundles starting at $300.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve always been a big fan of Arlo’s offerings here are 9to5Toys. Aside from a long list of notable specs, the ability to record your happenings for free on its cloud DVR has always been a notable value. Today’s new Arlo Ultra cameras are certainly a pro-grade offering but one that is likely to succeed after the initial bumps at launch. The semi-required Smart Premier subscription will rub some the wrong way but there are plenty of other alternatives out there, like the budget-friendly Wyze Cam, to soothe those concerns.