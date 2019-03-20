Some classic Konami game collections are coming to current generation consoles in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary. A series of collections featuring some of Konami’s biggest titles will begin hitting digital marketplaces on all major platforms next month. Head below for everything.

Classic Konami Game Collections:

The first of three unveiled classic Konami game collections will feature eight of the company’s biggest arcade titles. The appropriately named Arcade Collection features titles like TwinBee, Haunted Castle, Typhoon, Thunder Cross, Lifeforce and more. This one launches on April 18th, 2019 for $20.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection:

Next up is the Castlevania Anniversary Collection. From here on out, Konami has only unveiled 4 of the included 8 titles so we’ll have to wait to find out which other games will be included. So far we know the original that started it all will be in there alongside Castlevania II Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania II Dracula’s Cruse and Super Castlevania IV. While for most hardcore Castlevania fans that’s probably more than enough for the price of entry, there will be 4 other games in the collection when it releases in “early summer” 2019.

Contra Anniversary Collection:

And the last of these new classic Konami game collections is Contra. Also scheduled for an “early summer” release, we only know 4 of the titles that will be included in this one. Those include Contra, Super Contra, Super C and Contra III: The Alien Wars.

The Contra Anniversary Collection brings this classic Run and Gun franchise back to modern platforms and a new generation of gamers. Grab power ups and blast your way through waves of menacing enemies and bosses that will put your gamer reaction skills to the test. Alone or with a friend, CONTRA provides hours of nail biting action. In a pinch; make sure you know the code!

All three collections will be available digitally on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

9to5Toys’ Take:

These new collections do include most of the company’s biggest names. However, there is one major omission here. Arguably Konami’s biggest franchise, Metal Gear, is nowhere to be found in today’s announcement. That is probably due to the company avoiding any negative reaction from the gaming community after it split with long time partner Hideo Kojima in a less than amicable way during the development Metal Gear Sold V. Many gamers still have a bad taste in their mouths after that debacle, so the company is likely trying to avoid any connection between its new classic game collections and the beloved game creator. But at least we are getting more ways to play classic Castlevania titles.

In September of last year, Konami released the Castlevania Requiem bundle with Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood remakes for PS4. Hopefully that doesn’t mean these two games will be omitted from the new classic Konami game collections, as they are some of the best in the franchise.