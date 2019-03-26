Amazon offers 25% off these weighted blankets in various sizes/styles, deals from $45

ZonLi (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 25% off a wide selection of its weighted blankets today. Simply hit this landing page and clip the coupon up top or apply code 257LUSFN at checkout. One standout is the Premium Weighted Blanket (60”x80”, 20-lbs, Grey/Black) for $67.42 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid 25% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed for individuals between 170 and 230 pounds, this is a 20-pound blanket that measures 60 by 80 inches. It is made of 100% natural cotton and carries a 4+ star rating from well over 1,500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the options for yourself as you’ll find a wealth of sizes and styles starting from around $45 shipped.

You’ll find loads of notable bedding and furniture deals in Target’s Home Stock Up Sale and be sure to check out the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection.

ZonLi Premium Weighted Blanket: