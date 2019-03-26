Learn a language through the power of music with Earworms for $15 (Orig. $30)

Learning a language through dry textbooks is never easy. But what if you could soak up new words by listening to music? That’s the idea behind Earworms MBT Language Learning: French, German, Italian, Spanish (European), and Spanish (Latin American). Right now, you can get Volumes 1–3 for just $14.99 (Orig. $29.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

As the name suggests, Earworms tries to make new words stick in your brain like a catchy song. The idea is called Musical Brain Training (MBT), and many users have had great success with the program.

Earworms is delivered through audio volumes, each containing multiple tracks. You can listen on any device, including phones, tablets and laptops. Each track includes native speakers talking over a musical background. It sounds weird, but the music helps your brain to focus on the patterns in the language.

Through talking tracks, Earworms introduces you to a huge list of common words and phrases. You learn how to hail a taxi, order food, talk about yourself, and join in with conversations.

Get Earworms Vol. 1–3 (200 hours) now for $14.99, saving 50% on the standard price.