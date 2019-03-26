We’re into the final stretch of this year’s NBA season with the playoffs just around the corner. While Golden State is ready to continue their domination, we’re more excited about a new feature coming to Magic Leap hardware. Using the mixed reality software for the Magic Leap One, users will be able to dive into a wide range of new features that bring the game into your life in a whole new way. Those with access to this hardware will be able to now view live NBA games, stats and more across multiple virtual displays from the comfort of their home. Head below for a look at everything the Magic Leap NBA App has to offer.

Magic Leap NBA App delivers an immersive game time experience

While we have seen immersive sports experiences before, the Magic Leap NBA App appears to deliver a whole new level of mixed-reality enjoyment. First, you’ll need the Magic Leap One hardware to get started. After you fire up the Magic Leap NBA App, you’ll be greeted with a dashboard similar to what is found on NBA League Pass. Users will then be able to call up live games, stats and more. You’ll need an NBA League Pass subscription to take full advantage of all the live game functionality. Magic Leap is planning on rolling out a library of on-demand content for users without a League Pass plan, however.

The NBA first announced that it would be partnering with Magic Leap at last year’s Recode conference. Amongst the four major sports leagues in North America, the NBA continues to be at the forefront of this frontier. Magic Leap is managing to bring the second screen experience to a single device. This cashes in on recent trends that have seen NBA fans become far more interested in tracking Twitter during games than ever before.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you follow my Twitter account, you know that I’m a huge NBA fan. I’ve never been particularly interested in mixed reality or VR, particularly because I don’t want to wear around a pair of goggles. However, today’s announcement from Magic Leap really sparks my interest. I have to admit, I’m one of those guys that keeps the twitter stream flowing during games. To have that second screen experience, albeit not Twitter but stats, sounds like a pretty cool thing. I can’t say that I’m going to run out and pick up a unit just for the Magic Leap NBA App, but this certainly feels like a step towards the future of sports entertainment.

Source: Magic Leap