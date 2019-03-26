Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Thermo-hygrometer, YoWindow Weather, more

- Mar. 26th 2019 9:54 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including YoWindow Weather, Red Clock., Thermo-hygrometer, iWriter, Tape Measure AR and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thermo-hygrometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Handy Tools for DIY PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magnetic Detector PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Glasses PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape Measure AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Red Clock.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: palmEM: Emergency Medicine: $6 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $37, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator Offline +: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Change – Currency Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

