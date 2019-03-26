Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $37, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, more

- Mar. 26th 2019 9:29 am ET

In today’s best game deals, trusted dealer Rushhourwholesaler via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch $36.99 shipped. Simply use code PERFECT3 at checkout. Regularly up to $60, it is currently on sale for $45 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on the stellar throw-back RPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including GTA V, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Lets Go and many more. 

