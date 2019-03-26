Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $37, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted dealer Rushhourwholesaler via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch $36.99 shipped. Simply use code PERFECT3 at checkout. Regularly up to $60, it is currently on sale for $45 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on the stellar throw-back RPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including GTA V, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Lets Go and many more.
More game/console deals:
- GTA V PS4 and Xbox One $12 (Reg. $20) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3
- Super Mario Odyssey $43 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3
- Super Mario Party $43 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3
- Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu! or Eevee! $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3
- Dead Rising 3 $7 (Reg. $10) | eBay
- w/ Sunset Overdrive, Titanfall 2
- Using code PERFECT3
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. up to $60) | eBay
- Using code PERFECT3 at checkout
- Monster Hunter World $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Kingdom Hearts III $45 digital (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Owlboy $18 or $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched on PSN for PS Plus members
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy