The Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle is down to $327 shipped ($173 off) + more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $329.99 shipped. But you can use code PERFECT3 at checkout to knock the price down to $326.99. Regularly $500 directly from Microsoft, this is as much as $173 off. For comparison sake, the best Amazon third party listings have it at around $400. This is an excellent deal and a perfect time to upgrade, but we also have another notable offer with an additional controller at $180 off down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We also still have the the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $366.99 shipped right now. Again, that’s roughly $180 in savings and a slightly better overall value than the above offer. But that’s only if you want the extra controller.
Be sure to hit up this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals. And Microsoft is still offering some brilliant indie games from $5 including Celeste, Dead Cells, Wonder Boy, Stardew Valley, Moonlighter and many more.
Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle:
- Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR
- Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive
- Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment
- Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more
- Enjoy 100 additional games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial