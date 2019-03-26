Grab another year of Xbox Live Gold for under $40 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold Memberships for $39.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 just about everywhere including Amazon, this is matching our previous one-year mention and the lowest total we can find. Xbox Live Gold includes online multiplayer, access to free titles every month, even deeper deals during Xbox digital sales and more. As usual, you can use today’s deal to jump in for the first time or to stack on top of your current subscription. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This month, Xbox Live Gold members can download Metal Gear Rising Revengeance and PvZ Garden Warfare 2 for FREE. We also still have some amazing digital Xbox titles from $5 including Celeste, Stardew Valley, Dead Cells and more. But if you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X, bundles are up to $180 off right now.

Xbox Live Gold: