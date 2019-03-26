YI’s 1080p Outdoor Security Camera keeps an eye on package deliveries, more: $60 (Save $20)

YI Technology via Amazon offers its 1080p Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99 shipped when code YIHOME30 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, is $4 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. YI’s outdoor security camera features a 110-degree wide-angle lens and records in 1080p. On top of that, it also features night vision, two-way audio and motion alerts. With nearly 800 customers having left a review, over 60% have left a 4+ star rating.

YI 1080p Outdoor Security Camera features:

High resolution images in 1080p resolution, combined with a 110° lens and universal ball mount delivers clarity in every direction.

Outdoor cameras are waterproof, so you can use them for outdoor and indoor.

12 infrared LED beads provides a night time viewing distance of up to 50 feet

Two-way Audio – 360° noise-canceling hypersensitive microphone eliminates excess environmental noise for much clearer sound quality

Provide the most efficient compression and the highest protection of data to ensure all your videos are safe and protected, avoiding the risk of losing footage from a SD card.