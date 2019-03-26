YI’s 1080p Outdoor Security Camera keeps an eye on package deliveries, more: $60 (Save $20)

YI Technology via Amazon offers its 1080p Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99 shipped when code YIHOME30 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, is $4 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. YI’s outdoor security camera features a 110-degree wide-angle lens and records in 1080p. On top of that, it also features night vision, two-way audio and motion alerts. With nearly 800 customers having left a review, over 60% have left a 4+ star rating.
Don’t forget that you can currently score the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System at $230 (Reg. $295), which is its lowest price in months. If you can live without the weather-resistant design, the $26 Wyze Cam is worth checking out. It records in 1080p, and even touts 14-day cloud storage.
For more ways to bolster your smart home's security, check out our handy guide.
YI 1080p Outdoor Security Camera features:
- High resolution images in 1080p resolution, combined with a 110° lens and universal ball mount delivers clarity in every direction.
- Outdoor cameras are waterproof, so you can use them for outdoor and indoor.
- 12 infrared LED beads provides a night time viewing distance of up to 50 feet
- Two-way Audio – 360° noise-canceling hypersensitive microphone eliminates excess environmental noise for much clearer sound quality
- Provide the most efficient compression and the highest protection of data to ensure all your videos are safe and protected, avoiding the risk of losing footage from a SD card.
