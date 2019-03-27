Apple’s OG AirPods are on sale from $130 (Orig. $159)

- Mar. 27th 2019 9:04 am ET

0

You may have heard that Apple introduced a new generation of AirPods last week complete with a wireless charging case. But if you’re not ready to pay the $199 price tag, various retailers still have first generation models on sale. Costco is currently offering the original AirPods for $129.99. If you can’t find any in-store, you’ll be charged a $4.99 delivery fee. That’s good for $10 less than our previous mention and the best we can find. Amazon is currently asking $150 for comparison.

The original AirPods feature Apple’s W1 chip with up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. Get up to three hours of juice with just 15 minutes of charging in the included case.

Prefer the latest AirPods? Those are now available from various retailers including Amazon with the new wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Connects Wirelessly Through Bluetooth to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac
  • Automatically On, Automatically Connected
  • AirPods provide up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Charging Case Holds Multiple Additional Charges for More than 24 Hours of Listening Time
  • Seamless Switching Between Devices
  • Includes Charging Case

