Put a set of IK iLoud Micro Speakers on your desktop at more than $100 off: $197 (Reg. $300)

- Mar. 27th 2019 1:08 pm ET

Music123 (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Studio Desktop Speakers for $196.99 shipped. Use code PERFECT3 at checkout to redeem the special price. These speakers are regularly $300 at Amazon, B&H and elsewhere. We have never seen it drop below $210 in black and $250 in white at Amazon. While you’ll find a complete breakdown in our full hands-on review, highlights include 3-inch drivers, a 45Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, class D power amps and 50W RMS “for punchy low end and impressive volume.” Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more portable option, head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup. You’ll find AmazonBasics options from $12 Prime shipped plus even more options from just $21 right here. Or go big with the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $98 shipped ($62 off).

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Studio Desktop Speakers:

  • Studio reference monitors for critical audio production listening in small spaces
  • Super-near-field design puts the sweet spot right at your ears on a typical desk
  • DESKTOP/SHELF switch adapts response for superior sound from any speaker placement
  • Extended frequency response from 45 Hz – 20 kHz delivers surprising bass response *Advanced digital crossover and careful time alignment for precise stereo imaging
  • 4 class D power amps and 50W RMS for punchy low end and impressive volume
