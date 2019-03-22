Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker $12 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker in red for $12.02 Prime shipped. Grab the black variant for $0.20 more. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 40% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This AmazonBasics speaker rocks two internal 2.5-watt speakers as well as two full-range drivers. It gets up to eight hours of playback per charge and alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a 3.5mm input as well. If you’re looking to pick up an affordable Bluetooth speaker ahead of this summer’s outdoor hangouts, then this is a solid and well-reviewed option. Nearly 3,000 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Stream music, podcasts, and more from your smartphone or other compatible device with the AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Offering a wireless range up to 33 feet, the rectangular-shaped cordless speaker makes an ideal choice for streaming audio when working in the yard, camping, hosting outdoor parties and indoor soirees, or simply relaxing at home.