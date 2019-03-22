Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker $12 Prime shipped, more

- Mar. 22nd 2019 10:27 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker in red for $12.02 Prime shipped. Grab the black variant for $0.20 more. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 40% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This AmazonBasics speaker rocks two internal 2.5-watt speakers as well as two full-range drivers. It gets up to eight hours of playback per charge and alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a 3.5mm input as well. If you’re looking to pick up an affordable Bluetooth speaker ahead of this summer’s outdoor hangouts, then this is a solid and well-reviewed option. Nearly 3,000 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey USB-C 30000mAh 30W Power Bank: $55.50 (Reg. $77) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZVFFDPMO 
  • Kanex Foldable Stand 2-Pack: $9.50 (Reg. $14) | Amazon 
  • Aukey USB-C 10000mAh 18W Power Bank: $26 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9E2OSRL5
  • Choetech 10W Qi Charging Stand: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code OGYP9XC6
  • SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code HVB7Q7C7

Stream music, podcasts, and more from your smartphone or other compatible device with the AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Offering a wireless range up to 33 feet, the rectangular-shaped cordless speaker makes an ideal choice for streaming audio when working in the yard, camping, hosting outdoor parties and indoor soirees, or simply relaxing at home.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

