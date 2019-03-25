Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ultra Compact Dual Port 4.8A USB Wall Charger $8, more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Ultra Compact Dual Port 4.8A USB Wall Charger for $8.05 Prime shipped when code MDMDCCE2 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $13, that knocks nearly 40% off the going rate and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Aukey’s USB Wall Charger is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry. With its two USB ports, it can supply up to 4.8A of power and charge two devices simultaneously. This makes it a solid option for use on-the-go and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend: