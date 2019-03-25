Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ultra Compact Dual Port 4.8A USB Wall Charger $8, more

- Mar. 25th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Ultra Compact Dual Port 4.8A USB Wall Charger for $8.05 Prime shipped when code MDMDCCE2 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $13, that knocks nearly 40% off the going rate and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Aukey’s USB Wall Charger is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry. With its two USB ports, it can supply up to 4.8A of power and charge two devices simultaneously. This makes it a solid option for use on-the-go and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Designed to work with all popular USB powered devices from iPhones to Android phones, tablets, photography gear, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more. Whatever USB powered gear you’ve got, we’ve got you covered. Advanced circuitry and built in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and over charging

