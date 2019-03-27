Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch drops to $200 shipped (Reg. $270)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That knocks an extra $19 off the sale price, saving you a total of $70 from the going rate. For comparison, Best Buy and B&H have it on sale for $230. Today’s offer matches our previous mention as well. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features three-day battery life. Plus it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,800 shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. And. don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

For a more fitness-focused option to adorn your wrist, Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, as well as the Music edition are both on sale starting at under $200.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch features: