Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch drops to $200 shipped (Reg. $270)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That knocks an extra $19 off the sale price, saving you a total of $70 from the going rate. For comparison, Best Buy and B&H have it on sale for $230. Today’s offer matches our previous mention as well. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features three-day battery life. Plus it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,800 shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. And. don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.
For a more fitness-focused option to adorn your wrist, Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, as well as the Music edition are both on sale starting at under $200.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch features:
- A distinctive steel bezel that you can rotate to access apps and notifications
- Text, call and get notifications directly from your watch through your Bluetooth connected smartwatch
- Make payments with Samsung Pay almost anywhere you swipe or tap a credit card. Battery Type and Size : 380mAh Li-ion
- With military-grade performance, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop
- Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones (compatible with select Bluetooth capable smartphones using Android OS 4.4 and later with at least 1.5GB RAM
