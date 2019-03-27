Save $50 on TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi System and smart home hub at $248 shipped

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System and Smart Home Hub for $247.97 shipped. Normally selling for $299, that saves you $51 and comes within $4 of our previous mention. TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus can support over 100 connected devices and covers up to 4,500 square feet with Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. In terms of network speeds, it touts maximum throughput of 1.5Gbps. The Deco M9 Plus’ last perk is that it doubles as a smart home hub, allowing you to connect ZigBee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi accessories to the routers. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 755 shoppers.

If average consumer gear just isn’t scratching your home networking itch, Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear may be just what you’re looking for. We recently started a series on how to get started overhauling your network with UniFi. So be sure to check it out if you keep thinking your Wi-Fi could use an upgrade.

Another must-have home network upgrade is a NAS, and right now Synology’s 2-Bay DS218j is on sale for $140 shipped.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi Sytem features:

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

5 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz Bands

Up to 1.5 Gb/s

Covers up to 4500 Square Feet

Advanced Deco Mesh Technology

TP-Link HomeCare

Android & iOS Compatible