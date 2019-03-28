Well today is the day you have been waiting for. A couple weeks ago, Gearbox teased what appeared to an imminent Borderlands 3 reveal on March 28th and that day is now here. Head below for all the details from the announcement stream.

Up until yesterday, we knew very little about Borderlands 3 outside of the fact that it looked to be in development. We now know it has been in the works for the last 5 years to be precise. The last numbered sequel in the franchise dropped in 2012 and was followed up the The Pre-Sequel some two years later. Needless to say, it’s about time we all got more Borderlands in our life.

Late yesterday, Gearbox dropped a brand new video via its social media channels entitled Borderlands Teaser – Mask of Mayhem. It is filled with what appear to be cryptic messages or codes while teasing today’s official reveal. It doesn’t actually show off any of the game outside of some cameo-like appearances of both new and old characters.

Card Games and Remasters:

Paul Sage and Randy Pitchford from Gearbox took to the stage joking about the new Borderlands game being a battle royale. Good start.

Gearbox unveiled a new Borderlands card/board game known as Tiny Tina’s Robot Tea Party with a difficult to watch magic trick of all things. But we are also getting completely remastered packages of all the game’s in the series. By the sounds of it these aren’t just your typical port to 4K either. There have some significant changes made to everything from multiplayer modes to boss battle mechanics and the like. We will update this post with the trailer for the new remasters when it it becomes available.

The Borderlands 1 Game of the Year Edition remaster is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 3rd. The same day we are expecting to get more details on Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 Reveal:

The series will once again turn to its cell-shaded visuals, is set to include “one billion guns” and feature just about all of your favorite characters. And as we can see in the Borderlands 3 reveal trailer, that includes Claptrap! We see a series of familiar faces including Mordecai, Ellie, Marcus,Tiny Tina, Brick, Lilith, Maya and others. You’re once again looking at a vast open world with varies biomes from large modern cities to desert wastelands.

We didn’t get much direct new information on the game today outside of the debut trailer below. But we will update this post when more details come in. Unfortunately, there are some major technical difficulties at the Gearbox PAX East showcase today that are slowing things down quite significantly. We were expecting more details from Pitchford and the crew today, but the amazing new trailer will have to wait. Speaking of which, feast your eyes on the debut Borderlands 3 reveal trailer below.

Borderlands 3 Debut Trailer: