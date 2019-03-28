Score LEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story sets at Amazon all-time lows + City kits and more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Moloch’s Landspeeder for $25 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This 464-piece set includes two minifigures and assembles a six-inch long landspeeder as seen in last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Whether you’re looking to adorn your shelves with this sweet brick-build vehicle from a galaxy far, far away or want to reenact the scenes from the movie, this set is a must-have. And to complement the build, put your savings towards Han Solo’s Landspeeder at $22. Head below for more deals from $12.

LEGO Star Wars Moloch’s Landspeeder features:

Recreate action-filled scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story with this LEGO Star Wars 75210 Moloch’s Landspeeder set. The infamous gang leader’s vehicle features an open minifigure cockpit, storage hold at the rear and hidden wheels for a cool hover effect. This Star Wars building toy also has a 6-stud rapid shooter for intense action play, and an opening cage to hold the 2 Corellian Hound figures to add an extra dimension of battling fun for any LEGO Star Wars fan!