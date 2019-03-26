Save up to 27% on LEGO Architecture, Creator, City, Technic and more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture Las Vegas 21047 Kit for $31.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 501-piece set recreates many of the most iconic buildings in Las Vegas, from the Bellagio and Luxor hotels to Stratosphere Tower and more. Architecture sets are some of our favorites here at Toys, and this brick-built version of Sin City is no different. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- Creator Deep Sea Creatures: $12 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- City Ambulance Helicopter: $12 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- City Garbage Truck: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- also at Walmart
- Creator 3-in-1 Underwater Robot: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- also at Walmart
- Technic Getaway Truck: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- City Harvester Transport: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Architecture Great Wall of China: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Emmet and Lucy’s Escape Buggy!: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- City Mining Experts Site: $73 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
LEGO Architecture Las Vegas features:
Recreate the architectural magnificence of Las Vegas, Nevada, with this realistic 21047 LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features iconic attractions located on and around the Las Vegas strip, including the Bellagio hotel, Luxor hotel, Encore hotel, stratosphere tower and the downtown Fremont street experience, and is finished with a decorative “Las Vegas” nameplate.
More LEGO at 9to5toys:
- LEGO unveils new 330-piece Darth Vader Bust ahead of Star Wars Celebration
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with its new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more