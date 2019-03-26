Save up to 27% on LEGO Architecture, Creator, City, Technic and more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture Las Vegas 21047 Kit for $31.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 501-piece set recreates many of the most iconic buildings in Las Vegas, from the Bellagio and Luxor hotels to Stratosphere Tower and more. Architecture sets are some of our favorites here at Toys, and this brick-built version of Sin City is no different. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Recreate the architectural magnificence of Las Vegas, Nevada, with this realistic 21047 LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features iconic attractions located on and around the Las Vegas strip, including the Bellagio hotel, Luxor hotel, Encore hotel, stratosphere tower and the downtown Fremont street experience, and is finished with a decorative “Las Vegas” nameplate.

