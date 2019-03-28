Logitech’s THX-certified 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System drops to $246 shipped (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Logitech Z906 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Speaker System for $245.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, matches our previous mention and is the second best price we’ve seen all-time. Logitech’s Z906 sound system packs plenty of premium features into its 5.1-channel design. THX-certified sound leads with way and is backed by Dolby Digital encoding and more. It also has a variety of inputs including digital optical, 3.5mm and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater’s audio but are on a tighter budget, we recently went hands on with Logitech’s Z606 Speaker System. It similarly brings 5.1-channel audio and more to the table, but in a $130 package.

Logitech Z906 Surround Sound System features:

This powerful THX-certified speaker system makes it easy for you to turn any room into a home theater. Hear every tire squeal, footstep and rumble the way the studio intended – in 5.1 discreet channels of explosive, detailed surround sound. These surround sound speakers have met strict performance standards to achieve THX certification. It’s your ultimate assurance of a cinematic sound experience.

