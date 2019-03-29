Amazon has the Super Smash Bros. Official Guide at 35% off: $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

- Mar. 29th 2019 4:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Official Guide in paperback for $9.89. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It’s currently on sale for slightly more at Target (with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders) and Walmart. Regularly up to $15 or so, this is a new low on Amazon and the best price we can find. It is 272 pages of nothing but Smash Bros. and covers all fighters as well as move sets. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you're an Amazon Prime member, do yourself a favor and go grab a year of Nintendo Switch Online access for FREE.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Official Guide:

Everything you need to come out on top in the eagerly anticipated newest entry in the beloved Super Smash Bros. franchise! Full Coverage of All Fighters: The biggest roster in Super Smash Bros. series history! All Move Sets: This 272-page book covers all the basics of every fighter!

Prima Games

